British actor, comedian Tony Slattery dies

Tony Slattery. Photo: Getty Images

British actor and comedian Tony Slattery has died after a heart attack. He was 65.

For a time he was one of the most popular performers on British television, but drugs and alcohol addiction blighted his career.

Born in London in 1959, he attended Cambridge University where he joined the famous Footlights comedy club, performing with Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie.

In 1986, he landed a starring role in the West End musical Me and My Girl, before going on to appear in Radio Times, Privates on Parade and Neville's Island.

But it was improvised humour on TV that made him a household name in Britain where he quickly became the star of the comedy game show Whose Line is It Anyway?

Whose Line was a huge hit in New Zealand too - for a time TV3 played it every night at 7pm after the news.

Slattery's improvised comedy and songs were often full of innuendo. He looked and acted like a naughty schoolboy, handsome but mischievous, with a cheeky grin ever present.

The quick wit and good looks quickly had him in hot demand. In the early 90s it was a common joke that it was impossible to stage a comedy show on British television without his presence.

He appeared frequently on Just A Minute, and Have I Got News For You.

He was also in demand as an actor, appearing in films such as The Crying Game, Peter's Friends and How To Get Ahead in Advertising. He starred in a TV sitcom Just A Gigolo.

His live performances with the Comedy Store Players became sell-outs.

Whose Line produced other great performers - Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Josie Lawrence, Greg Proops and Mike McShane to name a few. But the producers quickly realised Slattery was the star, putting him at the end of the panel so his songs and routines would come last and steal the show.

In 1995, Slattery suffered a mental heath breakdown and although he tried to resume his career several times, it never fully recovered.

He battled drugs and alcohol addiction for 30 years.

In a TV documentary in 2020, he revealed he had been sexually abused as a child.

For his many fans the documentary was tragic. The naughty schoolboy of the early 1990s looked much older than his years, and is seen talking to doctors and friends about his addictions.

In one scene with his partner he revealed he was unable to give up drinking, although he knew how much damage it was doing him.

The cheeky grin was now hidden by sad eyes and a white beard.

In recent months, Slattery said he was feeling much better and had resumed performing. He had also launched his own podcast.

Today Fry described his old friend on Instagram as "the gentlest, sweetest soul" and "a screamingly funny deeply talented wit and clown".

On X, Lawrence said her memories were "of just laughing a lot. Being silly and laughing. He was talented kind funny and beautiful. "

Mochrie described him as "outrageous, dangerous and funny onstage, a lovely human offstage".

Whose Line producer Dan Patterson said Slattery was "one of the nicest, kindest, cleverest and funniest people I ever had the privilege to work with".

Slattery is survived by his long-time partner, Mark Hutchinson.