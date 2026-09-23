Most Australians want to be able to tap into their retirement savings to buy a home, a new poll has found, as parties jostle over how much control people should have over their superannuation.

The idea was backed by 60% of the 1583 eligible voters surveyed by DemosAU in what might prove a political boon for the coalition.

The result came on Tuesday just hours after an idea to let people use retirement savings as collateral to secure a home loan was floated in a speech by Liberal senator Andrew Bragg.

Senator Andrew Bragg. Photo: Getty Images

The proposal, which is not coalition policy, aimed to prevent Australia becoming a nation of "retired renters", using super to increase buyers' power while not necessarily draining from their retirement funds.

It is a potential adjustment to a coalition policy to let workers set $A50,000 ($NZ62,000) of their super aside to buy a home, which fell flat in two election campaigns.

While DemosAU's respondents backed siphoning from their super to purchase property, a One Nation plan to let workers divert a quarter of their retirement contributions into their own pockets performed far poorer.

The statement "people should be able to reduce their super contributions to increase their take home pay" - got the nod from just 41% of those surveyed, but most of the remainder was unsure.

That differed from a One Nation-commissioned Compass poll released on the same day, showing 62% of respondents supported putting super into wages including 60% of Labor voters.

The government has bristled at any suggestion of allowing workers to put retirement savings into home purchases or their pockets, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday describing such policies as "vandalising" the scheme.

Senator Bragg did not outline who would be eligible for the policy or how it would interact with the government's 5% deposit scheme, which he has vehemently criticised.

"Attacks on super would make Australians worse off and put even more pressure on the budget," Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino said on Tuesday.

"Their proposal is for less super at retirement and less economic security for workers."

But 55% of the Labor voters canvassed supported using super to lock down a home loan, along with 59% of coalition voters with an unsurprising three quarters of the One Nation cohort giving the policy a tick.

Senator Bragg's approach did not address what was really keeping budding buyers out of the housing market, Super Members Council chief executive Misha Schubert said.

"The way to improve housing affordability is to significantly boost housing supply. It's not to risk further pushing up house prices and rents with ... raiding people's super," Ms Schubert said.

Former Reserve Bank economist Peter Tulip earlier told AAP Senator Bragg's idea had his "qualified support" and could be a nifty way of boosting power and curtailing recklessness from buyers.