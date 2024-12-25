Cadbury’s name was absent from the list of almost 400 companies that King Charles III announced would receive warrants in the latest round. Photo: Getty Images

Chocolate maker Cadbury no longer has Royal approval after it was stripped from King Charles' list of warrants.

The chocolatier was first given Royal endorsement in 1854 by Queen Victoria and was reportedly a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II until her death in 2022, the UK's Guardian reported.

But it was among 100 brands and products to have their warrants withdrawn under King Charles, with the latest list being published by Buckingham Palace’s Royal Warrant Holders Association.

It is the second list announced by the king since he ascended to the throne. The only two named chocolatiers are Bendicks and Prestat, while conglomerate Nestlé also remains on the list, the Guardian reported.

Luxury chocolate maker Charbonnel et Walker Ltd has also been bumped from the list since the last under Queen Elizabeth II’s name in April 2023.

Royal warrants have been awarded since the 15th century and give formal recognition that a company or individual supplies products or services to the Royal household.

Each warrant is granted for up to five years at a time. The king first issued warrants in 1980, when he was Prince of Wales.

Big brand Unilever, which manufactures items including Marmite, Magnum ice-cream and Pot Noodles, is also missing from the list.

Hundreds of staff were made redundant when Cadbury's Dunedin chocolate factory closed its doors in March 2018. Photo: File image

The news is a blow for Cadbury owner Mondelēz UK, whose profits dropped by a third in the year ending December 2023 to £88.1m ($195m NZD).

In March 2018, Cadbury's Dunedin factory closed down, leaving several hundred people without jobs at the time.

The Daily Mail reported the companies which lost their warrants were told by letter but were not informed of the reason.

They have 12 months to remove any Royal warrant-associated branding from their items.

Some firms gained warrants for the first time, including hairdresser Jo Hansford and Wartski jewellers.

The latter made the king and queen’s wedding rings when they got married in April 2005.

Cadbury, which was founded in 1824 in Bournville, Birmingham, was the subject of a campaign calling on King Charles to distance himself from the firm as Mondelēz International continues to operate under Vladimir Putin.

In a statement to the Guardian, a Mondelēz International spokesperson said: “Cadbury is a much-loved brand that has been a part of British life for generations, and remains the nation’s favourite chocolate.

“Whilst we are disappointed to be one of hundreds of other businesses and brands in the UK to not have a new warrant awarded, we are proud to have previously held one, and we fully respect the decision.”

Buckingham Palace told the Guardian it did not comment on individual Royal warrants.