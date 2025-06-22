US moves B-2 bombers as Trump weighs Iran options

The United States is reportedly moving B-2 bombers to the Pacific island of Guam. File photo: Getty

The United States is moving B-2 bombers to the Pacific island of Guam, two officials told Reuters on Saturday (local time), as President Donald Trump weighs whether the US should take part in Israel's strikes against Iran.

It was unclear whether the bomber deployment is tied to Middle East tensions.

The B-2 can be equipped to carry America's 30,000-pound (13,600kg) GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, designed to destroy targets deep underground. That is the weapon that experts say could be used to strike Iran's nuclear program, including Fordow.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, declined to disclose any further details. One official said no forward orders had been given yet to move the bombers beyond Guam. They did not say how many B-2 bombers are being moved.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Experts and officials are closely watching to see whether the B-2 bombers will move forward to a US-British military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia. Experts say that Diego Garcia is in an ideal position to operate in the Middle East.

The United States had B-2 bombers on Diego Garcia up until last month, when they were replaced with B-52 bombers.

Israel said on Saturday it had killed a veteran Iranian commander during attacks by both sides in the more than week-long air war, while Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear program while under threat.

Israel says Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, while Iran says its atomic program is only for peaceful purposes.

Trump has said he would take up to two weeks to decide whether the United States should enter the conflict on Israel's side, enough time "to see whether or not people come to their senses," he said.

Reuters was first to report this week the movement of a large number of tanker aircraft to Europe and other military assets to the Middle East, including the deployment of more fighter jets.

An aircraft carrier in the Indo-Pacific is also heading to the Middle East.