Eight killed in hot-air balloon crash in Brazil

A hot air balloon in the air in Brazil. Stock photo: Getty

Eight people were killed when a hot-air balloon carrying 21 people, including the pilot, crashed on Saturday in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, state officials said.

The tourism balloon caught fire during the flight in early hours, crashing in a forest area in the city of Praia Grande, according to the state fire department.

The city is a popular tourist spot for balloon trips in Brazil. The Santa Catarina government estimates that 25 to 30 hot-air balloons depart daily from Praia Grande in peak season, most of them having capacity to transport as many as 25 people.

Thirteen survivors were taken to hospitals, according to the fire department. A spokesperson of the department told local news outlet CNN Brasil that none of them were with their lives at risk.

In a post on X, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, saying the federal government was available to local and state forces acting in the case.