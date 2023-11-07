CCTV shows duo fleeing fatal crash

One of the crash survivors walks away from the two dead boys in this screengrab from CCTV.

The hunt for two men who fled the scene of a car crash that killed two boys has entered its second day as officers piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.

Two boys died after being thrown from a car which crashed on a suburban street at Ashcroft, in Sydney's southwest, about 10.50am on Monday.

The boys were yet to be formally identified on Tuesday morning, but police believed they were aged between 10 and 15.

Police are still searching for two men spotted running from the scene.

The driver can be seen on CCTV footage pulling himself from the front seat of the car wreck moments after the crash.

He then paces through the front yard to the back half of the wreckage, where he walks past the bodies of the two boys.

In the footage, published by multiple media outlets, he appears to help free the young, male front-seat passenger before leaving the area with his arms above his head.

The passenger also stops to look at the scene before also taking off.

Police say they also want to speak to the unknown person caught on CCTV circling the wreckage on a trail bike almost immediately after the crash.

Premier Chris Minns on Tuesday described the crash as "appalling", saying he hoped the two men turned themselves in to police.

"That's the only option available to them," he told Sydney radio 2GB.

"You feel for the families and we've lost two young kids now in western Sydney. It's devastating."

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden described it as a "weakness of character" for the men to flee the scene and urged the driver and passenger to contact police.

"We do know that for the four of them to be in the car, there's an association there," he said on Monday.

"So if ... they were friends and associates, and this tragedy has taken place, and they step away from their responsibility, it's unacceptable."

The crash happened on a street with a 50 km/h speed limit, but Mr McFadden said the car was travelling well above that and "separated in half quite dramatically" after smashing into a pole.

"The community should be outraged and the wider community should take stock that this is a direct result of speeding," he said.

"The more we condone it and we engage in it, the more this is going to take place."

The front half of the car ended up next to a jacaranda tree while the boot was strewn in the front yard of a home.

Wreckage from the crash also littered the road, with Mr McFadden describing the scene as one of "absolute destruction".

Officers with police dogs scoured the bushland surrounding Cabramatta Creek at Magee Street and Maxwells Avenue in the hunt for the car's other occupants in the hours after the crash.