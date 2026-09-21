Presley Gerber, the son of US supermodel Cindy Crawford, has died at the age of 27.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner in its report indicated that he died in a rehabilitation facility on Sunday.

It did not provide a cause of death.

Gerber was the eldest child of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and worked as a model.

His fashion work included campaigns and runway appearances for brands such as Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.

In 2018, he appeared alongside his mother in Pepsi's Super Bowl LII commercial.

Presley Walker Gerber modelling in 2018. Photo: Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Gerber had previously opened up about his struggles with mental health.

In an Instagram post in November last year, he said that he had started a series called "Mental health Mondays," saying "the goal was to spark real conversations about the stuff most people hide."

In August, his sister Kaia Gerber, who is also a model, spoke about her brother's struggles in an interview with Vogue magazine, saying: "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.”