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Presley Gerber, the son of US supermodel Cindy Crawford, has died at the age of 27.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner in its report indicated that he died in a rehabilitation facility on Sunday.
It did not provide a cause of death.
Gerber was the eldest child of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and worked as a model.
His fashion work included campaigns and runway appearances for brands such as Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.
In 2018, he appeared alongside his mother in Pepsi's Super Bowl LII commercial.
Gerber had previously opened up about his struggles with mental health.
In an Instagram post in November last year, he said that he had started a series called "Mental health Mondays," saying "the goal was to spark real conversations about the stuff most people hide."
In August, his sister Kaia Gerber, who is also a model, spoke about her brother's struggles in an interview with Vogue magazine, saying: "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.”