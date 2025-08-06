Dozens missing as heavy rain, landslides hamper rescue efforts

Rescuers assist a man, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India. Photo: Reuters

Heavy rain and blocked roads hampered rescue efforts in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, a day after sudden flooding and landslides killed four people and left dozens missing.

Teams of army and disaster force rescuers struggled to reach Dharali village, a popular tourist spot that serves as a pit-stop before climbing to the Hindu pilgrimage town of Gangotri, in Uttarkashi district, as landslides blocked a major highway and heavy rain continued to pelt the region, local media and authorities said.

"The number of missing persons is unknown, however the relief efforts have continued through the night. We are trying to rescue people and take them to safety," Harshavardhan, an army colonel leading rescue efforts, said in an X post shared by the Indian army.

Roads leading to the affected areas have either caved in or blocked by boulders, making access difficult, Prashant Arya, a local official in Uttarkashi, told Reuters.

Mobile and electricity towers were also washed away in the flood waters, making connectivity difficult, leading authorities to give rescue workers satellite phones.

The army camp in Harsil, 4km from the flooded village of Dharali, was also hit by flash floods and eleven army personnel were missing, NDTV news channel said.

"Additional army columns along with tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones, earthmoving equipment, etc have been moved ahead to supplement the resources at Harsil to hasten the efforts," the army's central command said in a post on X.

Around 130 people were rescued by Tuesday night, the chief minister of Uttarakhand state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, told news agency ANI, adding that army helicopters were on standby to provide supplies to those stranded in the affected areas.

TV news channels showed floodwaters and mud surging down a mountain and crashing into the village, sweeping away houses and roads as people ran for their lives.

The mudslide cleaved through Dharali village, burying some houses, according to a video update shared by the state chief minister's office.

Uttarakhand is prone to floods and landslides, which some experts blame on climate change.