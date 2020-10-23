Friday, 23 October 2020

Dubai sets record for world's biggest fountain

    1. News
    2. World

    A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Reuters
    A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Reuters
    With multicoloured lights and jets of water blasting into the night sky, the United Arab Emirate's newest attraction set a world record on Thursday as the largest fountain ever.

    Located at The Pointe in Dubai's waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, the glitzy Palm Fountain was unveiled in a launch that was live-streamed around the world.

    The fountain spans over 1,300msq of sea water, according to Gail Sangster, asset director at Nakheel Malls, the developers behind the fountain. She said it features 128 super shooters reaching up to 105 metres (344 feet) in height.

    The Palm Fountain was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for the world's largest fountain, stealing the title from the Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea.

    A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Reuters
    A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Reuters

    Adorned with over 3000 LED lights, Dubai's only multicoloured fountain, designed with colour and brightness controls, will be open to the public all year round.

    It will show three-minute dancing water displays set to music, running every 30 minutes

     

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter