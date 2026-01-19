High speed trains derail in Spain

First responders search through wreckage on Sunday. Photo: @eleanorinthesky via X/Handout via Reuters

Five people have been killed after two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain, police say.

The accident happened near Adamuz, which is near Cordoba, on Sunday.

An unknown number of passengers have been injured state-run television channel RTVE said, citing Civil Guard sources.

"The Iryo 6189 Málaga - (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The (Madrid) to Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed," Adif, which runs the rail network, said in a social media post.

Adif said the accident happened about 10 minutes after the Iryo train left Malaga heading towards Madrid at 6.40pm. (local time).

Iryo is an Italian-run private rail operator. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adif has suspended all rail services between Madrid and Andalusia.

Andalusia emergency services said on social media that all rail traffic had been halted and emergency services were on their way, including at least nine ambulances and emergency support vehicles.

Salvador Jimenez, a journalist for RTVE who was on board the train from Cordoba to Madrid, shared images showing the rear carriage of the train lying on its side, with evacuated passengers sitting on the side of the carriage.