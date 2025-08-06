Israel considers full Gaza takeover

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen on Monday, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met senior security officials to finalise a new strategy for the nearly two-year war in Gaza, his office says, with media reporting he favoured a complete military takeover of the Strip.

Despite intense international pressure for a ceasefire to ease hunger and appalling conditions in the besieged Palestinian enclave, efforts to mediate a truce between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have collapsed.

Local health authorities said at least 20 people were killed by Israeli gunfire as they waited for United Nations aid trucks in the northern Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, 20 people were wounded by Israeli gunfire as they waited to get aid from UN aid trucks near Morag Square near Rafah, medics said.

Eight more people died of starvation or malnutrition in the past 24 hours, Gaza's Health Ministry said, while at least 80 died in the latest Israeli firing.

The Prime Minister's office said in a statement that Netanyahu had held a "limited security discussion" lasting about three hours during which military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir "presented the options for continuing the campaign in Gaza".

An Israeli official had earlier told Reuters that Defence Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a confidant of Netanyahu, would also attend the meeting to decide on a strategy to take to the cabinet this week.

Israeli media reported on Tuesday that the Cabinet would convene on Thursday at 6pm (local time).

Israel's Channel 12, citing an official from Netanyahu's office, had said the Prime Minister was leaning towards taking control of the entire territory.

That would reverse a 2005 decision to withdraw from Gaza, while retaining control over its borders, a move right-wing parties blame for Hamas gaining power there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters

It was unclear, however, whether Netanyahu was foreseeing a prolonged occupation or a short-term operation aimed at dismantling Hamas and freeing Israeli hostages. His office declined to comment on the Channel 12 report.

"It is still necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza, release our hostages and ensure that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel," Netanyahu told new recruits at a military base. "We are not giving up on any of these missions."

The UN called reports about a possible decision to expand Israel's military operations throughout the Gaza Strip "deeply alarming" if true.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca on Tuesday told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza that such a move "would risk catastrophic consequences ... and could further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state."

The US State Department declined to comment on reports regarding Israel's potential strategy. "I'm not going to speak to news reports or what another government is planning," department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a briefing.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump discussed plans for the United States to significantly increase its role in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza in a meeting Monday evening at the White House, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two US officials and an Israeli official with knowledge of the issue. Bruce also declined comment on the Axios report.

On Saturday, Hamas released a video of Evyatar David, one of 50 hostages still held in Gaza, appearing emaciated in what seemed to be an underground tunnel. The images shocked Israelis and sparked international condemnation.

Throughout the war, there has been sustained international pressure on Hamas to release the remaining hostages, of whom Israeli officials estimate 20 are still alive. Most hostages have been released during ceasefires following diplomatic negotiations. Israel broke the last ceasefire.

PRESSURE TACTIC?

A Palestinian official said the suggestion of a full takeover of Gaza may be a tactic to pressure Hamas into concessions, while the Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged foreign nations to take heed of the reports.

"The ministry urges countries and the international community to treat these leaks with utmost seriousness and to intervene urgently to prevent their implementation, whether these leaks are meant to exert pressure, test international reactions, or are genuine and serious," it said.

Israel's coalition government, the most right-wing and religiously conservative in its history, includes far-right politicians who advocate the annexation of both Gaza and the West Bank and encourage Palestinians to leave their homeland.

Nearly two years of fighting in Gaza have strained the military, which has a small standing army and has had to repeatedly mobilise reservists. It has throughout the war pushed back against the idea of Israel fully occupying Gaza.

In a sign of differences between some members of Israel's ruling coalition and the military, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on X challenged military head Zamir to state he would comply with government directives even if a decision was made to take all of Gaza.

The statement from Netanyahu's office said the Israeli Defence Forces were "prepared to implement any decision that will be made by the Political-Security Cabinet."

Protesters in Tel Aviv at the weekend demanded the immediate release of hostages in Gaza and for an end to the war, as a video released by Hamas of emaciated hostage Evyatar David is displayed. Photo: Reuters

The war was triggered when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7 in 2023, killing around 1200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing 251 hostages.

Israel's military response has devastated the tiny, crowded enclave, killing more than 61,000 people - mostly civilians - according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel's campaign has forced nearly all of Gaza's more than 2 million people from their homes and caused what a global hunger monitor called last week an unfolding famine.

Some 188 Palestinians, including 94 children, have died from hunger since the war began, according to Gaza authorities.

An Israeli security official, in a briefing to reporters, acknowledged there may be hunger in some parts of Gaza but rejected reports of famine or starvation.

On Tuesday, Israeli tanks pushed into central Gaza, but it was not clear if the move was part of a larger ground offensive.

Palestinians living in the last quarter of territory where Israel has not yet taken military control - via ground incursions or orders for civilians to leave - said any new push would be catastrophic.

"If the tanks pushed through, where would we go, into the sea? This will be like a death sentence to the entire population," said Abu Jehad, a Gaza wood merchant.

Meanwhile, the brother of Israeli hostage Evyatar David, who was shown appearing emaciated in a video released by Hamas last week, told the UN Security Council to use its leverage to secure the immediate unconditional release of remaining hostages and to ensure humanitarian aid reaches them.

"Every moment of delay is a step closer to final tragic outcome," Ilay David told the meeting.

He said the video showed his brother as "a living skeleton. He had barely the strength to move or speak, his voice barely recognizable," the brother said, adding that neither he nor his mother could bring themselves to watch.

"We knew that if we did, we would be unable to function. My father and sister, however, felt they had to see him, to hear his voice, to feel him somehow.

"Now these images haunt them. My father cannot sleep, and my mother has not stopped crying ever since."