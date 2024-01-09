Kiwi questioned by police after girlfriend dies in Thailand

The couple were seen arguing at this hotel pool shortly before the woman became unconscious. Photo via NZ Herald

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it is aware of reports that a New Zealander has been spoken to by police in Thailand following the death of the man’s Thai girlfriend in Phuket.

The Phuket Provincial Police have launched an investigation, but The New Zealand Herald understands no arrests have been made.

The 40-year-old New Zealand man, named only as Hamish, was interviewed by Thai police as part of the investigation following the death of his girlfriend Chatchaya, 33, media in Thailand reported.

The couple were staying at the One World One Home Patong 2 Hotel in Phuket, and were seen arguing near the rooftop swimming pool on January 6.

The hotel, which is more of a hostel, is located near Patong Beach, Phuket Simon Cabaret and Jungceylon Shopping Centre, which are popular tourist attractions.

Eyewitnesses said they later saw Hamish carry Chatchaya, who was unconscious, from the rooftop pool area down to reception and asked staff to call an ambulance.

Phuket Express reported hotel staff contacted the Kusoldham Foundation and Chatchaya was rushed to Patong Hospital.

It said the full names of the couple and also the hotel were withheld by police pending the investigation.

Chatchaya, from Thailand’s Phetchabun Province, was pronounced dead around 2pm, about half an hour after her arrival.

Hamish, meanwhile, had reportedly returned to his room to take a shower before telling hotel workers about half an hour after the incident occurred that he planned to visit his girlfriend in hospital.

The swimming pool and Hamish’s room were sealed by police after they were informed about Chatchaya’s death.

“We are aware of the media reports,” an Mfat spokeswoman said.

The Herald understands also that the New Zealand man was in Phuket for a holiday and is not residing in Thailand.