Sunday, 18 July 2021

More Covid cases in Olympic village

    1. News
    2. World

    People stand next to fences as they take pictures of the athletes village in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
    People stand next to fences as they take pictures of the athletes village in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
    Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported three new cases of Covid-19 infection among athletes, as the population of the athletes' village swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week.

    Organisers reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including media, contractors and other personnel. That compares with 15 new cases on Saturday, which included personnel, the first case of infection at the athletes' village.

    An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus on landing in Tokyo. Ryu Seung-min, a former Olympic athlete, is vaccinated, reflecting the infection risk even from vaccinated attendees.

    Infection rates are climbing among the general population of the capital, topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days. Polls show many Japanese oppose holding the Games with the influx of overseas visitors it entails.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter