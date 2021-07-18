More Covid cases in Olympic village

People stand next to fences as they take pictures of the athletes village in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported three new cases of Covid-19 infection among athletes, as the population of the athletes' village swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week.

Organisers reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including media, contractors and other personnel. That compares with 15 new cases on Saturday, which included personnel, the first case of infection at the athletes' village.

An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus on landing in Tokyo. Ryu Seung-min, a former Olympic athlete, is vaccinated, reflecting the infection risk even from vaccinated attendees.

Infection rates are climbing among the general population of the capital, topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days. Polls show many Japanese oppose holding the Games with the influx of overseas visitors it entails.