New cyclone to be named off Vanuatu

A new tropical cyclone is about to be named east of Vanuatu.

Cyclone forecasters at the Fiji Metservice have confirmed that the system will be named Seru by Tuesday afternoon.

The category 1 system is expected to intensify into a category 2 system overnight.

On its currently forecasted path, the system will pass down the eastern side of Vanuatu, before curling to the southeast and passing to the far south of Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Fiji MetService has cancelled the tropical cyclone warning for Cyclone Rae as it moves away from Fiji.

Strong to gale force winds have impacted northern and eastern parts of the group.

Fiji police have been assisting in storm-affected areas.