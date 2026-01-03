Obituary: DNA co-discoverer dogged by dubious race views

United States geneticist James Dewey Watson shared the 1962 Nobel Prize with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins for his work to discover the molecular structure on DNA. Photo Getty Images

The Francis Crick Institute is a cathedral of biomedicine in the heart of London, a centre for 2000 scientists to push the limits of research and a monument to one of the men who made it possible.

In 2017, the year after it opened, James Watson was asked if he was similarly immortalised anywhere.

"I don’t need a building named after me," he replied.

"I have the double helix."

Crick and Watson are intertwined in the public mind like the structure of DNA they discovered at Cambridge in 1953. Crick’s description of it as "the secret of life" was no exaggeration.

Until that point, scientists knew DNA carried genetic information, but not how. The two men used an X-ray image, obtained from Rosalind Franklin without her permission, to show that deoxyribonucleic acid was structured as two chains of genetic information that twist around each other like a spiral staircase. The chains are the instructions for new cells to form.

That fact underpins many other discoveries. We know that humans interbred with Neanderthals, and can prove who our parents were, or if someone was involved in a crime. Diseases from Huntington’s to breast cancer have been mapped. CRISPR, a tool for editing DNA, has offered treatments that were once unimaginable. DNA research promises the possibility of personalised cancer therapies.

James Watson, who died on November 6 aged 97, may be linked forever with Crick, yet their partnership lasted only two years. Watson was born in Chicago in 1928 and arrived in England aged 23 to join the Cavendish laboratory, which was leading the way in DNA research in the 1950s.

He found in his English counterpart a willing collaborator, but the men were opposites. Crick was 12 years older and enjoyed parties; Watson was awkward, single-minded and often insensitive.

After their discovery, Watson returned to the United States, although the pair remained fond of each other. They won the Nobel prize in 1962, alongside their colleague Maurice Wilkins.

At Harvard, Watson focused relentlessly on understanding DNA, believing it to be more important than evolution or taxonomy, fields he described with characteristic bluntness as "stamp collecting", since they were merely attempting to describe the world.

His colleague E O Wilson, an evolutionary biologist, described him in 1994 as "the most unpleasant human being I had ever met", although they later reconciled.

In 1968, Watson took over the Cold Spring Harbor laboratory in New York state, an institution he led for 40 years. The same year, he married Elizabeth Lewis, a research assistant 21 years his junior, and they had two sons, Rufus and Duncan. Rufus developed schizophrenia, which motivated Watson to map the human genome.

He was appointed head of the Human Genome Project when it was established by the US National Institutes of Health in 1990, but resigned after two years when he fell out with its director, Bernadine Healy. She had wanted to patent the gene sequences emerging from the project, something that would have potentially stymied future research.

Watson’s reputation for outspokenness finally derailed him in 2007. He gave an interview saying that Africans were, as a group, not as intelligent as white people.

"All our social policies are based on the fact that their intelligence is the same as ours — whereas all the testing says not really," he was quoted as saying.

In the furore that followed, Watson apologised, saying there was "no scientific basis" for the statement — overall IQ test results have been rising for decades, indicating intelligence testing includes a social or environmental dimension — but he stepped down from Cold Spring Harbor a week later.

The scandal dogged him for the rest of his life and he disappeared from the public realm, except to offer his Nobel medal up for auction in 2014. That he was the only laureate to ever do so was taken as an implicit rebuke to the scientific community for turning its back on him. — The Observer

JAMES WATSON

Scientist