Prince Harry and his wife Meghan plan to move back to Britain this month, six years after they stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to the United States, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, from California to Britain for an extended period and the children will begin school there in September, People magazine and British newspaper The Telegraph reported.

There was no comment from Harry's spokesperson or from Buckingham Palace. However, a source close to the couple confirmed the reports' accuracy.

According to The Telegraph, the couple will not return to royal duties nor live in a royal residence.

The couple left in March 2020, sparking acrimony after repeatedly criticising the royal family and the monarchy.

Last month, the family visited Britain, and King Charles met his grandchildren for the first time since 2022.