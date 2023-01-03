Prince Harry: 'I want my father and brother back'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Britain's Prince Harry says his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and wants to get his father King Charles III and brother Prince William "back".
Harry made the comments in an interview with broadcaster ITV, released on Monday.
"It never needed to be this way," the 38-year-old said in the clip.
"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.
"I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back."
They have since criticised how they were treated as members of the royal family, including an accusation by Harry that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him during a meeting to discuss his future.
In their recent Netflix series, Harry recounted details of the crisis summit held at the Sandringham estate two months earlier he attended along with the late Queen Elizabeth, Charles and William.
"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," he said.
A royal source also said neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives of William or other royals had been approached for comment for the series itself, contradicting a Netflix statement that said they had declined to comment.
In a separate interview with CBS News in the US this week, Harry said the Palace had refused to publicly support him and Meghan, while at the same time the institution was briefing against them.
"When we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you,' but you do it for other members of the family, there comes a point when silence is betrayal," he told journalist Anderson Cooper.
Both interviews will be broadcast on January 8, two days before publication of Harry's autobiography titled Spare.
William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, were the most popular, although surveys show younger people are much more ambivalent than older Britons about the monarchy in general.