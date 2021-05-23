Sunday, 23 May 2021

Rough seas hamper search after alleged beheading

    1. News
    2. World

    A Fijian Navy crew hand over to Fiji police the survivors found on board the FV TIRO II. Photo:...
    A Fijian Navy crew hand over to Fiji police the survivors found on board the FV TIRO II. Photo: Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji
    Rough seas off Nadi in Fiji are hampering the search for five crew members still missing since they jumped off a fishing boat after an alleged beheading on board the vessel.

    One other person from the Chinese-owned Fiji-flagged fishing vessel Tiro Two made it to a lifeboat and two others were found on another vessel.

    They have all been interviewed by the police.

    The Fiji Times newspaper reports that the chances of survival for the men who leapt into the water without any lifesaving equipment last Monday have been greatly reduced.

    But Fiji Navy commander Captain Humphrey Tawake said authorities remained optimistic.

    The Chinese-owned, Fiji-flagged tuna longliner FV TIRO II was found on Wednesday by a New Zealand Air Force Orion about 90 nautical miles west of Fiji, with two crew members still onboard.

    The Fijian Rescue Coordination Center has released photos of the two men found on board the vessel being handed over to police.

    After taking on water Thursday night, FV TRIO II sank on Friday morning.

    Earlier, Captain Tawake told the Fiji Times they were aware of allegations that a Fijian national had beheaded a second Fijian national following a "heated argument" but said he could not comment further while a police investigation was under way.

     

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter