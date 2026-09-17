Pop star Ed Sheeran says the decision to drop pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore from his concert tour was made by organisers, not him, after he failed to defuse the latest show-business furore over the Gaza conflict.

Macklemore, a longtime critic of Israel's assault on Gaza, was axed from the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour after his "Free Palestine" remarks during a concert earlier this month in New Jersey triggered a backlash.

The devastation in Gaza, following an attack by militant group Hamas on Israel on October 7 in 2023, has spawned multiple controversies in the entertainment and publishing worlds, with pro-Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli personalities all saying they have lost work as a result of their stances.

Venue owners said they would not allow a concert with Macklemore in the line-up.

"I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge ... I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue's and promoter's decision was final," Sheeran said on Tuesday via X.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine."

Ed Sheeran (left) and rapper Macklemore. Photo: Getty Images for iHeartMedia (file).

In solidarity with Macklemore, Sheeran's opening acts – including musician Finneas, Danish band Lukas Graham and singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe – and his band Beoga are leaving the tour.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," Finneas said, while Rowe and Beoga cited their nation Ireland's history under colonisation to explain their decision.

Pro-Israeli groups and American singer Pink, who is Jewish, have said Macklemore's comments risk compromising the safety of Jewish and pro-Israeli people at events.

Pink last week specifically criticised those using the word "Zionist" as a slur. Beoga, in its statement following its exit from the tour this week, said Macklemore was being silenced by "zionist lobbies."

Pink and others also noted a 2014 appearance where Macklemore donned a costume that included a black wig, beard and a fake hooked nose, which critics said tapped into antisemitic stereotypes.

Macklemore later apologised for that incident.

SHEERAN: 'I AM NOT COMPLICIT'

Sheeran said he was appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestinians but wanted his concerts to be a place of unity, joy, escapism and love - free of politics.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care. Nor does it mean I don't support causes in my own, personal way," he said.

"Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore's strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace."

Macklemore, a Grammy-winning artist, had been due to perform at eight of 10 shows Sheeran has left on his stadium tour, which is to resume on September 19 in Philadelphia.

"A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: 'Free ‌Palestine,'" ⁠Macklemore said earlier this month.

"I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them."

Sheeran said those he had spoken to in search of a solution included billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium outside Boston, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform in a pair of shows later this month.

Kraft in a statement said Macklemore would not perform at those shows.

Macklemore said Sheeran told him that Kraft rallied other stadium owners to do the same, a claim Kraft has not publicly addressed.