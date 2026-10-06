An Australian Defence Force member has died during a training exercise in Darwin.

The defence force confirmed the army member died during an exercise at the Mount Bundey training area on Monday evening.

Five other soldiers were also injured in the incident, the force said in a statement.

"Next of kin have been notified," a defence spokesman said.

"We request that the privacy of defence members and families is respected at this time.

"Defence will provide further updates when possible."

Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro offered condolences to the family of the killed soldier.

"The support of our entire community is there for all of our service personnel who will be feeling this loss immensely," she told reporters in Darwin on Tuesday.

NT emergency authorities assisted with two medical evacuations by helicopter at 7.30pm (local time).

A further three people were medically evacuated by plane two hours later.

Northern Territory police have sent personnel to the training facility to help with investigations into the death.

The death comes months after an ADF member was killed in a training exercise in Jervis Bay.

Warrant Officer Class Two Lachlan Muddle, a Special Air Service Regiment operator, died after colliding with a fellow soldier during a parachuting exercise.

In October 2025, a soldier died and two others were hospitalised after a truck rolled over during an army training course.

Jack Fitzgibbon, the son of former defence minister Joel Fitzgibbon, died in March 2024 after a parachuting incident at the Richmond RAAF base outside of Sydney.