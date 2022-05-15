Ten killed in 'hate crime' shooting at US grocery store

2022-05-14t215306z_1414320208_rc247u9nxtd4_rtrmadp_3_new-york-shooting.jpg Police officers secure the scene after the shooting at TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Photo: Reuters

An 18-year-old gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three others at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, before he surrendered to police in what authorities said would be investigated as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said 10 people were dead and three injured after the incident at a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo.

Authorities said the white suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, came to Buffalo from a New York county "hours away" to target the store in a predominantly Black community.

Eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and two were white, officials said.

The Buffalo Police Department earlier said on Twitter that officers were at the scene of a "mass shooting", and a suspect was in custody,

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was monitoring the shooting.

The Mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown, said his community was hurting.

An FBI agent who is involved in the inquiry said the tragedy was being investigated as "a hate crime".