Thieves raid Paris jewellery store

French guard the targeted Piaget store in central Paris. Photo: Reuters

Armed robbers have raided a store of the luxury Swiss watch brand Piaget in central Paris.

The jewellery taken was valued between €10 million ($NZ17.9 million) and €15 million ($NZ27 million), the Paris prosecutors office said.

The robbery took place around lunchtime at the store on the Rue de la Paix in the upscale Place Vendome area, home to several jewellers, watchmakers and luxury brands.

The area has seen a spate of armed robberies in recent years.

An investigation is now under way and a source close to the matter said police were looking for three suspects.

In May last year, armed thieves robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store in the area and then sped off on motorbikes.

Bulgari and Chaumet stores have also been robbed in recent years.