Threat of 'uncontrollable' bushfires

Two states are on alert for "uncontrollable" bushfires and heatwave warnings have been issued for most of Australia, with temperatures set to soar into the 40°Cs.

Extreme fire danger is forecast for western and central Victoria and much of eastern South Australia, prompting total fire bans across high risk areas.

The "burst of really hot and windy conditions" will be followed by a late gusty cool change sparking fire fears, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore explained.

"If any fires do get going in these extreme areas today, they're likely to be uncontrollable and uncontainable. So dangerous fire conditions with dry lightning threat as well".

The mercury in Metropolitan Melbourne is tipped to reach as high as 41°C on Monday, while Birdsville in Queensland and Broken Hill in New South Wales could hit 46°C, he added.

A total fire ban is in place for the Wimmera, Mallee, southwest, central and north central regions of Victoria, as well as eastern parts of South Australia including metropolitan Adelaide, Murraylands and Lower Eyre Peninsula.

Southern Tasmania is also under total fire ban over hot, dry windy conditions.

Heatwave warnings are current for South Australia, Queensland, NSW, ACT, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Victorian Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said the conditions would make it difficult for firefighters to suppress any blazes that started.

"We're asking people to follow the strict conditions associated with the total fire ban declaration."

The extreme temperatures brought back memories of the catastrophic 2019-2020 "Black Summer" that saw fires destroy an area the size of Turkey, killing 33 people and billions of animals.

- additional reporting by Reuters