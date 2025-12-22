Trump photo restored to public database of Epstein files

President Donald Trump has denied knowing about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. Photo: Reuters

A photo of United States President Donald Trump, removed from the cache of Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice, has been restored after officials determined none of Epstein's victims were in the image, the department said.

The photo showing a desk with an open drawer containing a photo of Trump with various women was flagged by the Southern District of New York for review to protect potential victims.

"After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction," the Justice Department said on X on Sunday.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier in the day his office removed the photo because of concerns about women in the photo.

“It has nothing to do with President Trump,” Blanche said during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.

The department released thousands of documents on Friday related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who committed suicide in jail in 2019.

But it has drawn criticism, including from some Republicans, over extensive redactions and few documents mentioning Trump despite his well-publicised friendship with Epstein.

During an ABC News interview on Sunday, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for a "full and complete investigation as to why the document production has fallen short of what the law clearly required."

Up to 16 photos, including the desk drawer Trump image, were removed on Saturday from the Justice Department website, according to The New York Times, NPR and the Associated Press, although Reuters could not independently confirm the removals.

The department said on Sunday it acted with an abundance of caution after receiving requests from alleged victims and their lawyers to remove information.

Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing and has denied knowing about Epstein's crimes.