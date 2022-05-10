Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' work sells for record

    1. News
    2. World

    Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is one in a series of portraits Andy Warhol made of the actress following...
    Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is one in a series of portraits Andy Warhol made of the actress following her death and is one of pop art's best-known pieces. Photo: Reuters
    Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe has sold for a record amount for a work by an American artist at auction.

    Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art's best-known pieces.

    Held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, it was sold by Christie's at an auction in New York.

    The painting sold for a hammer price of $US170 million ($NZ269 million)  on Monday. Added fees gave it a final price of $US195 million ($NZ309 million).

    Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $US200 million.

    The sale broke the previous record for an American artwork at auction of $110.5 million set in 2017 for a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

    "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop," Alex Rotter, chairman of 20th and 21st Century art at Christie's, said in a statement announcing the auction.

    "The painting transcends the genre of portraiture, superseding 20th century art and culture."

    The painting is built on a promotional photo of Monroe from the 1953 film Niagara, screened with bright colours over her eyes, hair and lips.

    Its title refers to an incident in which a woman shot at a stack of four Marilyn portraits in Warhol's studio with a pistol, although Shot Sage Blue Marilyn was not struck by a bullet.

    Monroe was one of Hollywood's best-known stars before her death of an overdose at her home in Los Angeles on August 4, 1962.

    Warhol died in 1987.

    Reuters

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter