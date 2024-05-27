World in pictures: May 27

Photographers take pictures of cast member Demi Moore’s dog, as she poses during a photocall for the film The Substance in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
People look at a pandal, a temporary platform to be decorated with illuminated panels illustrating episodes from the life of Buddha, on Vesak Day — an annual celebration of Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death — at the Kelaniya temple in Colombo,...
A woman stands inside the art piece The network, by the Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota, exhibited in the Museum of Tapestries, in Aix-en-Provence, France.
Women in swimsuits atop a boat take a group photo as the United States Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron’s Blue Angels perform in the skies over Annapolis, Maryland.
A model wears floral-themed headwear at the Chelsea Flower Show, in London.
Men carry a sea turtle to be released in to the sea during a water purification ceremony as part of the opening of the 10th World Water Forum in Serangan Island, Indonesia.
Bangladeshi labourers move a cart with drum containers in Dhaka, Bangladesh.