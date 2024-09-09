Monday, 9 September 2024

World in pictures: September 9

    1. News
    2. World
    Jasper Miranda, 26, wades through floodwaters with his pet ducks that he saved from their flooded...
    Jasper Miranda, 26, wades through floodwaters with his pet ducks that he saved from their flooded house during Tropical Storm Yagi, in Pampanga, Philippines. PHOTO: REUTERS
    A drone image shows moored boats in the River Sava's inlet, where water has been covered with...
    A drone image shows moored boats in the River Sava's inlet, where water has been covered with algae that thrive in warm and polluted environment in Belgrade, Serbia. PHOTO: REUTERS
    A man rides an ox during the Bavarian Ox-Racing Championships at in Muensing, Germany. PHOTO:...
    A man rides an ox during the Bavarian Ox-Racing Championships at in Muensing, Germany. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    Recent photographs