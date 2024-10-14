World in pictures: October 14

A lion plays with a padlock in its enclosure at the Daarusalaam zoo in Mogadishu, Somalia. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man and a woman embrace as family members and friends of the lost and kidnapped gather at the site of the Nova Festival to mark the one-year anniversary of the attacks by Hamas, on October 7, in Re'im, Israel. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
A view of northern lights over the skies of Sodankyla, Lapland, Finland. PHOTO: VIA REUTERS
Former United States president Barack Obama kisses a baby during a campaign event in support of Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice-president Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives at the San Damaso courtyard ahead of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hurricane Milton advances towards Florida in a view from Dragon Endeavor docked with the International Space Station. PHOTO: VIA REUTERS
Members of the Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls build a human tower during the 29th "Castells" human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES