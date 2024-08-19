Monday, 19 August 2024

World in pictures

    1. News
    2. World
    A man jumps from a 17m bridge during a diving exhibition, in Kanal, Slovenia. PHOTOS: REUTERS
    A man jumps from a 17m bridge during a diving exhibition, in Kanal, Slovenia. PHOTOS: REUTERS
    Attendees perform Pakistan’s national anthem during Independence Day celebrations, at the...
    Attendees perform Pakistan’s national anthem during Independence Day celebrations, at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi.
    A park has been transformed into a replica of Vincent Van Gogh’s painting Starry Night, featuring...
    A park has been transformed into a replica of Vincent Van Gogh’s painting Starry Night, featuring fields of lavender, shrubs, and lakes, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
    A six-week-old baby hippo Toni, named after German national soccer player Antonio Ruediger, at...
    A six-week-old baby hippo Toni, named after German national soccer player Antonio Ruediger, at the Berlin Zoo, in Germany.
    Workers measure a new Banksy artwork at the London Zoo.
    Workers measure a new Banksy artwork at the London Zoo.
    The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) illuminate the sky as people gather to watch the annual...
    The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) illuminate the sky as people gather to watch the annual Perseid meteor shower near Borodinka, Russia.
    A person descends the "Swiftie Steps" ahead of a Taylor Swift concert, at Wembley Stadium in London.
    A person descends the "Swiftie Steps" ahead of a Taylor Swift concert, at Wembley Stadium in London.

    Recent photographs from Reuters