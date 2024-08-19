You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News World 0 Comments A man jumps from a 17m bridge during a diving exhibition, in Kanal, Slovenia. PHOTOS: REUTERS Attendees perform Pakistan’s national anthem during Independence Day celebrations, at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi. A park has been transformed into a replica of Vincent Van Gogh’s painting Starry Night, featuring fields of lavender, shrubs, and lakes, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina. A six-week-old baby hippo Toni, named after German national soccer player Antonio Ruediger, at the Berlin Zoo, in Germany. Workers measure a new Banksy artwork at the London Zoo. The Northern Lights (aurora borealis) illuminate the sky as people gather to watch the annual Perseid meteor shower near Borodinka, Russia. A person descends the "Swiftie Steps" ahead of a Taylor Swift concert, at Wembley Stadium in London. Recent photographs from Reuters Related Stories World in pictures: July 29 US authorities battling 102 large, active fires World in pictures: July 8 Pets and politics World in focus World in pictures Keeping a royal wedding safe SUBSCRIBER Rumours of ceasefires and the facts of incursions NZ diplomat victim of armed robbery in Paris Three cases of mpox virus detected in Pakistan Tokyo braces for Typhoon Ampil Faulty cable may have caused deadly Greece wildfire More