2025 Our Harmony Korean Cultural Festival in Queenstown

On November 1, the 2025 Our Harmony Korean Cultural Festival (Korean Day Queenstown) was held with great success at the Queenstown Memorial Centre.

Around 500 attendees, including Koreans, local residents, and people of diverse ethnic backgrounds, gathered to experience and celebrate the beauty of Korean culture.

The festival, which began at 2pm, opened with a traditional Māori haka performance, paying tribute to the spirit and heritage of New Zealand’s indigenous culture. Following this powerful start, performance teams from Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Wellington took the stage, presenting a series of captivating and high-quality performances.

Particularly notable was the samulnori (Korean percussion) team, which included both local New Zealanders and Filipino members—symbolizing genuine cultural harmony beyond borders. Traditional dance, taekwondo demonstrations, trot and folk songs followed, while raffle draws between performances filled the venue with laughter and cheers.

Among the distinguished guests were H.E. Kim Chang-sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to New Zealand, and Hong Seung-pil, President of the Federation of Korean Associations of New Zealand.

Ambassador Kim remarked, “I hope this event will further strengthen the bonds and communication between the local community and the Korean diaspora.”

President Hong added, “It is a joy to see this festival grow into a platform for promoting Korean culture and fostering harmony among diverse communities.”

The K-pop contest, the highlight of the day, featured three teams—a Kiwi children’s group, a Nepali team, and a multicultural group—each showcasing unique and energetic performances. The audience clapped, sang, and danced along, creating a true sense of unity that transcended nationality and language. The event concluded with an awards ceremony and a grand finale choir performance, leaving lasting smiles and heartfelt emotions across the crowd.

Behind the festival’s success were the tireless efforts of about 20 volunteers who devoted themselves to every detail—from preparation and coordination to clean-up. Their dedication and teamwork ensured that the event ran smoothly, bringing joy and warmth to everyone in attendance.

Equally vital were the generous contributions from local businesses, organizations, and individuals, as well as talented performers from both the North and South Islands who offered their time and skills. Their collective spirit of generosity and collaboration amplified the meaning of the event, reflecting the very essence of Korean culture—community and shared humanity.

The “Our Harmony Korean Cultural Festival” transcended generations, ethnicities, and social boundaries, becoming a true celebration of communication and unity.

By bringing together Korea’s traditional heritage and modern Korean Wave (Hallyu), the festival delivered a heartfelt message: even amid diversity, harmony is possible.

It left a lasting impression of warmth and connection in the hearts of all who participated.

- Park, Choontae

Park, Choontae is a former university dean who now lives in New Zealand.