Alpha Challenge a huge success

The 3rd Alpha Challenge obstacle course event was held on Saturday at Dublin Bay Weddings and was a huge success.

With sweeping views over Lake Wanaka, a bluebird day and more mud than last year participants were full of smiles as they took on the event and enjoyed the festival atmosphere at the venue.

250 people took part in the event which saw people jump over walls, climb ropes, carry buckets and head into the mud pits and more. Race Director Andrew King said: "The day was everything we hoped for and more. Seeing people out on course challenging themselves, helping each other to overcome obstacles and having a great time was fantastic. We can't wait for 2023."

Triathlete and Adventure racer Dougal Allan said: "An obstacle event like no other! Lock it in for this time next year, whether you want to compete and push yourself or create some family fun like we did. Such a good vibe either way."

The event also includes an adaptive event which is a highlight for race director Andrew King. The Mint Collective adaptive crew have taken on the Alpha Challenge every year showing that with the right attitude you can overcome any obstacles.

Results - The men's 10km competition was a battle between Dean Langham (Australia) Rhys Cunningham (Wanaka) and Marijn Wouters (Queenstown). At the 7.5km mark, Dean pushed ahead taking out the win. Marijn followed in 2nd with Rhys coming in 3rd. Shannon Hunkin (Australia) took out the 10km competitive women's event with Wanaka local Rachel Cooper and Charlie Sklenar coming in second and Rhys coming in third. The 5km results saw Cameron Tullet (Wanaka) taking out first followed by Campbell Johnstone (Wanaka) and Perry Schyns (Queenstown).

The women's 5km saw three Wanaka locals on the podium Gwen Henry in 1st place followed by Alexandra Roberts and Kyla Taylor.

The high school 5m results are Sam Soper in 1st followed by Sam Beale and then Lucas Parry in 3rd. The girl's high school open was Laia Mactaggart followed by Jaime Taylor and Brooke McLachlan.