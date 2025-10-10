Skip to main content
...
Dunedin
21
|
10
Thursday,
Thu,
25
December
Dec
2025
News
Local Body Elections
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Your News
Christmas Day ‘snowman’
Photo by Izzy Polson
Queen’s Award Achievement
Queen’s Award Achievement
Janet Hollard, of Otago, along with other young women from throughout New Zealand, was recently presented with her Queen’s Award Certificate.
Otago marching team brings home bronze
Otago marching team brings home bronze
Sunny Blenheim was the location for some dazzling marching displays last weekend. It was the annual South Island Championships, Otago being represented by Onyx Militaires Under 18's and Onyx Manawa...
Rainbow frames Tiwai
Rainbow frames Tiwai
A gorgeous rainbow lit up Tiwai, taken from our balcony.
Xmas 2026 Space themed tree/diorama
Xmas 2026 Space themed tree/diorama
An Xmas thing we've built to cheer up our hospital department reception.
Waiting for Santa's arrival
Waiting for Santa's arrival
Hazel Scoullar (4) and Mirana Hobman (4), lollipops in hand waiting for the big guy in red's magical arrival.
Lion around St Kilda
Lion around St Kilda
I was taken with this sea lion on the path by St Kilda Surf Club this morning.
Lest we forget (the poppies)
Lest we forget (the poppies)
It's a gaggle of geese, a school of fish, but what do you call a collection of poppies?
Aurora from Fairfield
Aurora from Fairfield
Aurora from Fairfield, Dunedin.
Queenstown aurora
Queenstown aurora
Aurora Australis from Queenstown today.
Kapa Haka celebration brings our community together
Kapa Haka celebration brings our community together
Anderson Park in Cromwell was the venue for Te Kāhui Ako te Awanui’s Kapa Haka Picnic in the Park.
2025 Our Harmony Korean Cultural Festival in Queenstown
2025 Our Harmony Korean Cultural Festival in Queenstown
On November 1, the 2025 Our Harmony Korean Cultural Festival (Korean Day Queenstown) was held with great success at the Queenstown Memorial Centre.
Newborn lamb shelters ducklings in storm
Southern kindness: Newborn lamb shelters ducklings in storm
A tender moment in a Southland paddock has melted hearts as wild weather swept across the region.
Containers toppled by Dunedin wind
Containers toppled by Dunedin wind
Containers blown over at Port Otago's Ravensbourne site.
Daffodil Day had huge support in Fiordland
Daffodil Day had huge support in Fiordland
Forty eight volunteers assisted on Daffodil Day Street Appeal, with cold conditions and volunteers were well rugged up.
Central Otago Intermediate Schools golf competition
Central Otago Intermediate Schools golf competition
Six teams from across Central Otago came together at Dunstan Golf Club in Clyde, to compete in a 9 hole ambrose tournament in teams of four on Monday, October 13.
Chisholm family at the 1925 New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition
Chisholm family at the 1925 New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition
A photo of my grandparents, father and uncles having a fun day out at the Exhibition.
Rush family stuck in hail storm at Aromoana beach
Rush family stuck in hail storm at Aromoana beach
We decided to visit the lovely Aromoana for sandblasting.
The turning point in Dunedin: The meaning of a silver medal
The turning point in Dunedin: The meaning of a silver medal
Dunedin is not just a travel destination but an emotional home—another hometown that holds the memories of my student years.
Parital solar eclipse
Parital solar eclipse
It was a wonderful experience to watch the sun rise- partially eclipsed early morning today.
