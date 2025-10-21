Daffodil Day had huge support in Fiordland

Bernie Cournane-Co-Organiser of Fiordland Daffodil Day, Natalie Shanks-Volunteer and Te Anau collection site volunteers Judi Ferris and Peter Dolamore manning the site at Te Anau Four Square. Photo Julie Walls Focus Media

Forty eight volunteers assisted on Daffodil Day Street Appeal, with cold conditions and volunteers were well rugged up.

The Cancer Society’s annual appeal in Te Anau on August 29 was very successful raising approx. $8,500 with all monies staying in Southland, said organisers Marg Henderson and Bernie Cournane.

Marg Henderson has been organising Daffodil Day since 2013 to 2022 and Bernie Cournane was organiser in 2023 and co-organiser in 2024-2025.

The amount raised included pre-purchased bunches of daffodils by Fiordland Retail, restaurants and cafes, Accommodation and industrial businesses in Te Anau, Manapouri and also sold on the street.

“Three collections sites, Te Anau Four Square, Paper Plus Te Anau and Fresh Choice Te Anau included Eftpos this year. A lot of people don’t have cash the same”, said Co-organiser Marg Henderson.

The appeal had great support from local businesses for the pre sale of daffodil bunches. Special thanks to Irene Barnes who did a wonderful job with pre-sale daffodils in Manapouri.

Our raffles were also well supported and donated by Te Anau Lions Club a regular supporter for Daffodil Day.

The raffle winners were Ross, Danae Murdoch, Shane Robson, Katherine Corbin and Sue Chartres.

“Thank you to everyone in and around town including Manapouri for their on going support”, said organisers Marg Henderson and Bernie Cournane.