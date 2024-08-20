Darting drama on final day

The Arrowtown Darts League finished in dramatic style.

Current champs, Happy Hour (105 points) looked for a big win over Golf Club to snatch the title from third, while Dartside (108 points) and That's a Fine (107 points) battled it out in a top-of-the-table clash.

Thats a Fine rallied from 4-3 down to take a 10-5 win over Dartside and Happy Hour were held to a 10-5 win over the Golf Club. Thats a Fine took the title for their first time and ended a 5 year winning streak from Happy Hour.

Captain of That's a Fine, Irwin Handley said,

‘It's absolutely brilliant to get the win for the season. But really the Arrowtown league is about getting together with your mates your mates and having a good time playing darts’. ‘Big shout out to Maria and the Arrowtown darts committee for organising every year.’

Arrowtown President, Steve Hanrahan said, ' It was a thrilling end to a great league competition. An 11 week competition all came down to a final night. It was nice to see a new winner this year, a great advert for the game of darts in our region.

The singles championships and prize giving will be on Wednesday 21st at Arrowtown Bowling Club. All spectators welcome.

Queenstown Darts club still runs club nights on Tuesday at Queenstown Bowling Club. All levels welcome!

- Patrick Hothersall