Fairfield makes clean sweep at South Island Cross Country

It was Fairfield's day at the recent South Island Schools Cross-Country Championships held in Timaru on May 26.

As well as some impressive individual performances, the group of 13 athletes managed to take out all four titles in the Intermediate team events. The teams are scored based on individual placings and medals are awarded to the top 3 schools in each grade with the lowest combined points.

This outstanding achievement also saw Fairfield taking home the shield for both the top Intermediate boys school and the top Intermediate girls school.

There was great excitement amongst the children at prizegiving as these awards come as a surprise at the end of the racing once the points are tallied up and announced. It was nice for the children to see that cross-country running is not only a sport for the individual, but also a team sport where each member is equally important.

Some spectators might have thought there was something special in the water at Fairfield but the results were a testament to some dedicated children who gave up some of their lunch times as well as after school time to train for the event.

They also had the help and guidance of teacher Teresa Kemmett and parent/coach Taryn McLean who kept the children motivated and enthusiastic in the lead up to race day.

Race organiser Paul Dominikovich commended the children on not only their results but also for their camaraderie on the day, saying that after more than 25 years in the sport he could not be more impressed with the Fairfield crew, seeing them out on the course cheering on their team mates whether they were near the front or not.

Fairfield individual performances of the day went to Eva McLean who ran a superb race for silver in the year 8 girls, and Ethan Kaina who put in a strong finish for third in the year 7 boys race. Top 5 finishes went to Mila McSkimming (4th, yr 7 girls), Fletcher Webster (4th, yr 7 boys), George Solomon (5th, yr 8 boys) and Nixon Davidson (5th, yr 7 boys).

The race itself was held on a particularly challenging 3km course around Ashbury park which provided great viewing for spectators. The organisers put together an excellent event and hopefully some more Dunedin schools will be inspired to put this one down on their calendar for next year!

Fairfield team results:

1st Yr 7 boys (Ethan Kaina, Fletcher Webster, Nixon Davidson, Aaron Horwood)

1st Yr 8 boys (George Solomon, Zac Dunn, Connor Broom)

1st Yr 7 girls (Mila McSkimming, Pippa Kemmett, Isobel Sinclair)

1st Yr 8 girls (Eva McLean, Ruby Payne, Vida Caldwell)