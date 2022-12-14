Fairfield Skatepark ramps up

The Dunedin Skateboarding Association with support from Pavement skate shop were proud to launch the new Fairfield skate ramps with an event for skaters of all ages and stripes.

The Farifield ramp launch was an open run competition which saw prizes for “Best Grom”, “Best Trick”, “Best Women’s Rider”, “Best Run” and “Best Slam”.

The new ramps have been provided by the Dunedin City Council as part of their on going support for skateboarding in the city, with plans for a redesign of Mornington and Thomas Burns in the works.

Best Run: Niwa Warner

Best Trick: Daniel Bridgman

Best Women Rides: Nina Lewis & Miika Phillips

Best Grom: Seda Buddingh

Best Slam: Ollie Charlesworth