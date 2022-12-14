Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Fairfield Skatepark ramps up

    Slade Handplant (photo: Matt Greene)
    Nina Lewis (photo: Matt Greene)
    Sedar Buddingh (photo: Matt Greene)
    Ollie Charlesworth (photo: Matt Greene)
    Jack Byrne (photo: Matt Greene)
    Miika Phillips (photo: Matt Greene)
    Niwa Warner (photo: Jonny Gilks)
    The Dunedin Skateboarding Association with support from Pavement skate shop were proud to launch the new Fairfield skate ramps with an event for skaters of all ages and stripes.

    The Farifield ramp launch was an open run competition which saw prizes for “Best Grom”, “Best Trick”, “Best Women’s Rider”, “Best Run” and “Best Slam”.

    The new ramps have been provided by the Dunedin City Council as part of their on going support for skateboarding in the city, with plans for a redesign of Mornington and Thomas Burns in the works.

    Best Run: Niwa Warner
    Best Trick: Daniel Bridgman
    Best Women Rides: Nina Lewis & Miika Phillips
    Best Grom: Seda Buddingh
    Best Slam: Ollie Charlesworth