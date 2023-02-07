Fallen tree blocks road

At about 5pm tonight when traveling on the Clydesvale to Beaumont Road a car was stopped at about 10 km from Beaumont at the site of a road blockage.

A tree had fallen blocking both lanes of the road. The first car already had the boot open and a chainsaw was at the ready.

The owner of the chainsaw just needed some tools to make some adjustments. I had a spanner and screwdriver but we needed a socket.

The next car on the scene produced the required socket set and after some adjustments the chainsaw was in action by its owner, a forestry worker from Balclutha.

As more cars arrived on the scene short work was made of clearing one lane to enable traffic to flow again within 40 minutes.

When I arrived at Beaumont I made the call to *555 to ensure the road was totally cleared. It would appear the tree fell due to a rotten centre as weather conditions were calm and hot (about 30 degrees) at the time.