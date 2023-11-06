First cruise ship of season arrives

Auckland visitors Eli (9) and Grace Sharp (6) watch as the first cruise ship of the season enters Otago Harbour this morning.

The Royal Princess arrived at the Beach St wharf in Port Chalmers at 1pm.

The 3500 visitors and 1300 crew on board represent the first of what is scheduled to be a record-setting year for cruise ship visitors.

These photos were taken by Steven Sharp from the Aramoana Spit.