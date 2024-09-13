National success for Otago secondary school weightlifters

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The National Secondary School Weightlifting Championships saw young talent from across New Zealand meet at the Kolmar Papatoetoe Sports Centre.
Three lifters from Otago Weightlifting in Dunedin achieved some outstanding results:
Final Results:
Jeremy Manteiga (King’s High School, Under 15, -89kg):
Snatch: 77kg (miss), 77kg, 82kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 66kg)
Clean and Jerk: 93kg, 98kg, 103kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 90kg)
Total: 185kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 156kg)
Gold Medal
Ella Rowe (Bay Field High School, Over 15, -64kg):
Snatch: 53kg, 56kg, 59kg
Clean and Jerk: 68kg, 73kg (miss), 75kg
Total: 134kg
Gold Medal
Katie Rowe (Otago Girls’ High School, Over 15, -64kg):
Snatch: 40kg, 43kg, 46kg
Clean and Jerk: 52kg, 55kg, 60kg
Total: 106kg
Silver Medal
- Callan Helms