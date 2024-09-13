Friday, 13 September 2024

National success for Otago secondary school weightlifters

    Pictured left to right Jeremy Manteiga, Katie Rowe, Ella Rowe, Callan Helms (coach).
    The National Secondary School Weightlifting Championships saw young talent from across New Zealand meet at the Kolmar Papatoetoe Sports Centre.

    Three lifters from Otago Weightlifting in Dunedin achieved some outstanding results:

    Final Results:

    Jeremy Manteiga (King’s High School, Under 15, -89kg):

    Snatch: 77kg (miss), 77kg, 82kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 66kg)
    Clean and Jerk: 93kg, 98kg, 103kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 90kg)
    Total: 185kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 156kg)
    Gold Medal

    Ella Rowe (Bay Field High School, Over 15, -64kg):
    Snatch: 53kg, 56kg, 59kg
    Clean and Jerk: 68kg, 73kg (miss), 75kg
    Total: 134kg
    Gold Medal

    Katie Rowe (Otago Girls’ High School, Over 15, -64kg):

    Snatch: 40kg, 43kg, 46kg
    Clean and Jerk: 52kg, 55kg, 60kg
    Total: 106kg
    Silver Medal

    - Callan Helms

     