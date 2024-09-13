National success for Otago secondary school weightlifters

Pictured left to right Jeremy Manteiga, Katie Rowe, Ella Rowe, Callan Helms (coach).

The National Secondary School Weightlifting Championships saw young talent from across New Zealand meet at the Kolmar Papatoetoe Sports Centre.

Three lifters from Otago Weightlifting in Dunedin achieved some outstanding results:

Final Results:

Jeremy Manteiga (King’s High School, Under 15, -89kg):

Snatch: 77kg (miss), 77kg, 82kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 66kg)

Clean and Jerk: 93kg, 98kg, 103kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 90kg)

Total: 185kg – New U15 NZ Record (previous: 156kg)

Gold Medal

Ella Rowe (Bay Field High School, Over 15, -64kg):

Snatch: 53kg, 56kg, 59kg

Clean and Jerk: 68kg, 73kg (miss), 75kg

Total: 134kg

Gold Medal

Katie Rowe (Otago Girls’ High School, Over 15, -64kg):

Snatch: 40kg, 43kg, 46kg

Clean and Jerk: 52kg, 55kg, 60kg

Total: 106kg

Silver Medal

- Callan Helms