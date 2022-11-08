OGHS to attend cricket nationals for first time in 10 years

Otago Girls High School have won the Otago Southland qualifying game beating St Hilda's Collegiate School.

They will now attend the Gillette Venus Cricket Tournament at Lincoln University on December 20-22, the team's first time at the tournament in nearly 10 years. Hannah E Wilson received the Bates Cup for her outstanding contribution with bat and wicket taking.

See PlayHQ for full results.

Trophy presented by Sophie Gray l Otago Cricket Development Officer – Women & Girls Lead