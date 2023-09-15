Supporting the elderly community

Responding to a call of help for volunteer drivers to deliver meals, National Party Senior MP Support person Sue O’Connell, from the Office of Hon Michael Woodhouse has been keeping busy covering 3 meal runs each week.

Meals Coordinator, for the Home of St. Barnabas Trust Mrs. Lynette Keith said, she is delighted with Sue’s support at what is a busy time for the National office with the upcoming elections. Feedback for meal clients has been positive.

Our drivers are a mixed bunch of individuals who come from different walks of life and yet work together as part of a great team, whether on a weekly, fortnight or causal basis.

Established in 1999, The Home of St. Barnabas meals service began by sending a meal to a sick member of the local parish living nearby.

Today their staff prepare over 200 lovely meals fresh onsite to assist local people to remain living in their own home independently.

We have been looking for volunteers to help in the Dunedin and Mosgiel area. If you would like to be Like Sue and our many other helpful volunteers, please call The Home of St. Barnabas Trust on 455 8298 ex 1.