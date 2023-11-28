Beauty queen crowned

Miss Mavis Hillsdon-Hutton, 12 years old, was the winner of the Dunedin Tramways Band beauty carnival held at Dunedin recently. Otago Witness, 20.11.1923.



Mr Diamond’s departure

At the Synagogue yesterday afternoon, members of the Executive Committee of the Jewish congregation of Dunedin met the Rev. Mr Diamond, minister of the congregation, to wish him well on his retirement from the position and to voice their wish for the future welfare of himself, his wife, and his family. Mr D. E. Theomin, president, who occupied the chair, expressed the hope that in his new field of labour in South Africa Mr Diamond would find congenial surroundings and plenty of scope for his abilities as a minister and a teacher. It was 11 years since Mr Diamond came to Dunedin. During that time his relations with the congregation had always been of the happiest nature, and at all times he had exhibited the highest, spiritual and moral finalities and proved a worthy pastor to the congregation.



Maori entertainers

A unique and interesting entertainment was given last evening in the King’s Theatre by a company of Maoris who are followers and supporters of Ratana, concerning whose healing powers much has been heard. The entertainment took the form of a concert, the music consisting of vocal and instrumental items. In addition there were a number of dances, peculiar to the Maori, presented. The music selected was largely on American lines, that is ragtime, with a few very old songs, some of which were of the Christy Minstrel order. Ragtime was, however, most favoured. The dancing formed the best part of the entertainment, and was singled out for special recognition, though the vocalists and instrumentalists were warmly applauded. There were several vocal soloists who sang pleasingly, but it was in the concerted music that the best results were obtained. Probably the most meritorious part song heard was, "Please Give Me a Penny, Sir," which the ladies sang exceedingly well. The instrumental portion of the programme was quite creditable, an instrumental quartette for strings being notably good. It was, however, as before indicated, in the dancing department that the performers shone conspicuously. The poi dances by 14 of the Ratana girls, as they are described, was remarkably well done, and a corresponding number of the Ratana boys were equally good in a haka. The whole company assembled on the stage on three, or four occasions, and gave choruses quite creditably. Recalls were frequent during the evening, the audience, which was not a large one, being evidently thoroughly well satisfied with the efforts made to entertain.



Near drowning averted

A very narrow escape from drowning occurred in the Municipal Baths last night, at a time when the water was crowded with bathers. A little girl ran to Mrs Olds (wife of the custodian) and told her that a girl was lying at the bottom of the baths.

A quick investigation proved that the little girl’s story was true, and the girl, who was quite unconscious, was promptly lifted out of the water. Mr Olds, who at the time the mishap occurred was dressing, immediately applied artificial respiration, and in about three minutes his efforts were successful. In the meantime a doctor had been sent for, and after the girl, whose age was about 16 or 17, had received further attention, she was able to proceed home in a taxi.



Temperatures soar

Yesterday was the hottest day experienced in Dunedin this year, the thermometer registering 82 degrees in the shade. Christchurch experienced the hottest day since January, 1921, and the hottest day in November ever recorded between noon and 1.30 p.m. (says a Press Association message). The temperature in the shade was 81.1 degrees, and little difference was noticed till about 3.30, when the glass rose suddenly, with a scorching nor’-wester, to 90 degrees. The temperature in the sun was 146. By 5 p.m, the glass had fallen to 82.4 in the shade, but the weather at night was oppressively hot.

— ODT, 28.11.1923.