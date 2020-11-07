Burial of unknown warrior

Group of soldiers with members of Otago Motor Club and Outram Bowling Club at the Outram bowls pavilion. — Otago Witness, 16.11.1920. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

LONDON: Final arrangements have been made for the burial of an unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey. Lord Curzon states that the Government is satisfied that the precautions taken are ample to maintain that the identity will be unknown to anyone. It has been decided to make the ceremony entirely domestic, hence the allies will not participate. But as the French desire to take part the French destroyer Verdun has been selected to convey the body to England, as a compliment to France. The coffin will be inscribed: “A British warrior who fell in the Great War, 1914-18, for King and Country.’’ It is not even known if the body will be that of an Englishman or a dominion soldier. Besides representatives of all services, detachments of the mercantile marine men who saw service will participate in the procession. The pallbearers will be Admiral Meux, Lord Beatty, Sir Henry B. Jackson, Admirals Sturdee, Sir Charles Madden, Lord French, Lord Haig, Lord Methuen, Sir Henry Wilson, Sir Robert Horne, General Byng and Major-general Sir Hugh Trenchard. When the procession reaches the Cenotaph in Whitehall the gun carriage will halt before the King. The Primate and the Bishop of London will conduct the service at which massed choirs will assist. The King will unveil the Cenotaph as Big Ben chimes the last stroke of 11. At the expiration of 2 minutes the procession will be re-formed, the King marching to the Abbey immediately behind the coffin, followed by the Prince of Wales and the other Princes, the Prime Minister and other Ministers.

Cyclone damage in Brisbane

Sydney: Two or three times every year the north of Queensland is visited by violent cyclonic storms, which are frequently attended by great damage and loss of life. But the southern part of the state is generally free. One such visitation, however, struck Brisbane on Sunday, and the people there are not likely to forget the experience. Various plate glass windows in the shopping area were demolished by the fierce wind. Chimneys were torn down, and the roofs of the Government Printing Office and the Colonial Sugar Refining Company’s big factory were swept away. One man was killed. The sudden, sharp storm caught a small party of men who were playing cricket, and they foolishly rushed for shelter under some trees. The trees were struck by lightning and one of the young men was killed instantly. Another was struck by the electric fluid and paralysed. He lost the use of his legs for some hours, but eventually recovered.

Soldiers hosted by motor club

The opening run of the Otago Motor Club was held on Saturday to Outram. Soldier patients from the General and Woodside hospitals and the Montecillo Home took part in the run, in acceptance of an invitation from the Outram Patriotic Society. A large number of motorists were present. On arrival a very fine spread awaited the guests in the Public Hall. Packets of cigarettes and matches were handed to all the soldier patients present, and a parcel of cakes and cigarettes was sent to the hospitals to those patients unable to be present.

— ODT, 8.11.1920.