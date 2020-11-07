Burial of unknown warrior

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cyclone damage in Brisbane
Sydney: Two or three times every year the north of Queensland is visited by violent cyclonic storms, which are frequently attended by great damage and loss of life. But the southern part of the state is generally free. One such visitation, however, struck Brisbane on Sunday, and the people there are not likely to forget the experience. Various plate glass windows in the shopping area were demolished by the fierce wind. Chimneys were torn down, and the roofs of the Government Printing Office and the Colonial Sugar Refining Company’s big factory were swept away. One man was killed. The sudden, sharp storm caught a small party of men who were playing cricket, and they foolishly rushed for shelter under some trees. The trees were struck by lightning and one of the young men was killed instantly. Another was struck by the electric fluid and paralysed. He lost the use of his legs for some hours, but eventually recovered.
Soldiers hosted by motor club
The opening run of the Otago Motor Club was held on Saturday to Outram. Soldier patients from the General and Woodside hospitals and the Montecillo Home took part in the run, in acceptance of an invitation from the Outram Patriotic Society. A large number of motorists were present. On arrival a very fine spread awaited the guests in the Public Hall. Packets of cigarettes and matches were handed to all the soldier patients present, and a parcel of cakes and cigarettes was sent to the hospitals to those patients unable to be present.
— ODT, 8.11.1920.