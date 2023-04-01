Canvassing for Bible classes

Presbyterian Bible Class Union's 21st annual camp at Whare Flat, North Taieri, at Easter, 1923. — Otago Witness, 10.4.1923

The twenty-first annual camp and conference of the Presbyterian Bible Class Union is being hold at Whare Flat, Wingatui, where about 400 from all parts of the dominion are under canvas.

In view of this being the majority year in the history of the union it was decided to initiate a forward movement throughout the dominion.

It was resolved: "That, during this year, we aim at securing the affiliation of all Presbyterian classes and a large increase in membership.

That an aggressive evangelistic effort be launched with the motto, ‘Every member a Christian and every Christian a church member’.

That a special effort be made to get Bible class men to volunteer for home and foreign service."

Hand-adjustable fuel supply

This week I have been shown a petrol needle regulator, which is specially adaptable for use on Ford cars and is manufactured with a view to attachment to that make of car.

Mr John Smaill, of Roslyn, is the inventor, and in several practical trials has proved its efficiency and practicability.

It is simplicity itself — simply an attachment to the steering post by which the driver can control the petrol supply.

Those who have experienced the difficulty of regulating the petrol supply on widely different roads will doubtless inspect this latest invention.

— by ‘Accelerator’

Good Friday for the railways

The railway traffic during the holiday season has been unusually heavy, and is expected to result in a substantial increase over that of last Easter.

On Good Friday the outgoing trains were very largely patronised. Four trains were despatched for Christchurch, carrying a total of 1740 for the north. The Otago Central train carried 430 people and a special for Ranfurly took away 250. The Gore train carried 403 persons south and the train for Invercargill carried 350.

A special for Balclutha carried 450 passengers for Lawrence and Catlins. The train for Oamaru took away 300, and a special for Palmerston carried 159.

Incoming trains: from Clinton 100, first express from Christchurch 295. By the 4.45 Christchurch train 295 people were passengers, and there travelled south by it 360. The Otago Central train carried 140 passengers.

Season kicks off

The Rugby football season opened in Dunedin on Saturday, when the annual matches were played against teams from the Sydenham-Lyttelton and Merivale clubs from Christchurch. Dunedin played the former and Alhambra the latter. The Carisbrook ground was in good order, and the weather conditions were all that could be desired — very little wind and no strong sunshine to trouble the players. The attendance was only fair. — ODT, 1.4.1923

Complied by Peter Dowden