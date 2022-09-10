A disappointing win for Blue

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Motoring spectacle in Alsace
On July 15 three nations competed on the Alsatian circuit for the Grand Prix of France, and the struggle between the Fiat, Ballot, Mathis, Bugatti, Rolland-Pilain, Aston-Martin, and Sunbeam was exciting to the highest degree. Felice Nazzaro, the Italian champion, drove his red Fiat to triumph, covering the 489 miles in 6hr 17min 17sec, averaging 79.3 miles per hour, beating all previous records for the Grand Prix, which have been run with engines of much larger cylinder capacity. When Nazzaro cut the arrival line first in a field of 19 competitors the huge crowd enthusiastically cheered the unrivalled Italian champion, who, by winning the seventeenth Grand Prix of France, adds a new laurel to all previous ones.
Signpost as police stand-in
Wellington has made a start in a humble way to teach the motorist and vehicle driver the way he should go when rounding a corner or negotiating a street junction. The start is a modest one, because the "silent policemen" used are not nearly solid enough concerns to intimidate the more reckless drivers. The city traffic inspectors who keep a close tag on all motor traffic can tell of instances where motorists have made a practice of cutting over to the wrong side of the road in order to make a quick turn, taking the risk of meeting trouble through such breach of the rule of the road. The "silent policeman" is simply a light cast-iron case and standard supporting injunctions (white on a red background) "Keep to the Left" on tin plates in letters about three inches in length. Were a car to run into the stand the "policeman" would be knocked over — at the worst a case of common assault with lights after-dark and directional arms during the day. — ODT, 11.9.1922