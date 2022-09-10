A disappointing win for Blue

Stewart (centre) off for a try for Otago in the interprovincial rugby match against Wellington. — Otago Witness, 19.9.1922

Motoring spectacle in Alsace

Otago 27 points, Wellington 18 points. The spectators at Carisbrook were keenly disappointed with the game played by Otago. Otago is generally acclaimed as the champion football province this season, and it was expected that the representative fifteen would give a first class exhibition of the game. It was recognised that the Wellington team was not a strong combination, and that being so the failure of the Otago team to play good, open, finished football was all the more deplorable. Maybe the game was too one-sided — 22 points to 8 points was the tally at half time. The Wellington team had discovered the weakness of the Otago team by half time, and they set themselves to play off the mistakes of their opponents. The Black forwards lasted out the game far better than their heavier opponents — the Wellington forwards are always great stayers and can be reckoned on to play to the final whistle — and they pressed the opposition very hard in the last 20 minutes especially. The Otago forwards, in fact, let their side down. To use a boxing phrase, the Otago backs "telegraphed" what they had intended to do, and the quick opportunists on the other side made play off the play of the Otago rearguard. The manner in which the Otago backs allowed the Black backs to "drive" them, particularly in the second half, was deplorable.

On July 15 three nations competed on the Alsatian circuit for the Grand Prix of France, and the struggle between the Fiat, Ballot, Mathis, Bugatti, Rolland-Pilain, Aston-Martin, and Sunbeam was exciting to the highest degree. Felice Nazzaro, the Italian champion, drove his red Fiat to triumph, covering the 489 miles in 6hr 17min 17sec, averaging 79.3 miles per hour, beating all previous records for the Grand Prix, which have been run with engines of much larger cylinder capacity. When Nazzaro cut the arrival line first in a field of 19 competitors the huge crowd enthusiastically cheered the unrivalled Italian champion, who, by winning the seventeenth Grand Prix of France, adds a new laurel to all previous ones.

Signpost as police stand-in

Wellington has made a start in a humble way to teach the motorist and vehicle driver the way he should go when rounding a corner or negotiating a street junction. The start is a modest one, because the "silent policemen" used are not nearly solid enough concerns to intimidate the more reckless drivers. The city traffic inspectors who keep a close tag on all motor traffic can tell of instances where motorists have made a practice of cutting over to the wrong side of the road in order to make a quick turn, taking the risk of meeting trouble through such breach of the rule of the road. The "silent policeman" is simply a light cast-iron case and standard supporting injunctions (white on a red background) "Keep to the Left" on tin plates in letters about three inches in length. Were a car to run into the stand the "policeman" would be knocked over — at the worst a case of common assault with lights after-dark and directional arms during the day. — ODT, 11.9.1922