Dodgshun beats Cantabrian

Otago ladies' golf championship winner Mrs H. Dodgshun and runner-up Miss M.B. Dixon. — Otago Witness, 24.4.1923

The final round of the Otago Ladies’ Golf Championship Tournament was played on the Balmacewen links in fine weather on Saturday.

It was contested between Mrs Dodgshun (Otago) and Miss Dixon (Christchurch).

The former won by 3 up and 2 to play.

Both competitors played well, Mrs Dodgshun’s play with the wooden clubs being particularly effective.

Miss Dixon contested every stage of the match, but failed in her short game.

An essential accessory

With the winter approaching, it is necessary to have some form of wind screen wiper attached to the screen that can, be either handled by the driver without risk, or one that will work automatically on the new pneumatic principle, which keeps a clear semi-circle on the glass directly in front of the driver. It is simply fitted and good for fog, rain, or heavy dew. — by ‘Accelerator’

At a meeting of the ladies’ committee, presided over by the Rev Hector Maclean, stalls for the sale of poppies on the main streets were allotted as follows: Jacobs’s Corner — Mesdames Douglas, Barningham and Macfie. Stock Exchange — Mesdames Dove, Adam, and Rendal. Government Life Insurance and Bank of New Zealand — Mrs Jackson (St Vincent de Paul Society). City Hotel and Campbell’s Corner — Mrs McIntyre, St John’s Ambulance and YWCA. Hallenstein Bros and Strand Corner — Mrs Leech, Women’s Citizens’ Association and First Church ladies. Sprosen’s Corner and Railway Station — Mesdames C.H. Hayward, Bissland, S.M. Park and Wheatland. St Andrew Street — Mrs Longford, All Saints’ Ladies’ Guild and Girl Students’ Associatiom. Knox Church — Miss E. Glendining. Grand Hotel — Overseas Club. Forbury Corner and Caversham — Mrs Hook. Roslyn and Kaikorai — Mesdames West and Smith.

Private school teams admitted

A meeting of delegates of clubs affiliated to the Otago Rugby Union, representatives of the Otago State Primary School Sports Association, the Christian Brothers’ School and McGlashan College was held in the Trades Hall on Saturday night when the question of the control of school football was further discussed. The motion carried at the conclusion of the meeting forces the hand of the Otago Union. Last year the Otago Union permitted the OSPSSA to run its own competition (under the jurisdiction of the union), and this competition was confined solely to the boys of the State primary schools. The boys of the private schools were provided by the union with a separate secondary competition. Now the delegates say that the schools’ competitions are to be open to all primary school boys. The OSPSSA says that its competition will not be opened, as the delegates have decided. The association had found from experience that directly they introduced sectarianism into sport bitterness sprang up, and it seemed as if it could not be avoided. Mr J.J. Dunne then moved the following resolution: "That the primary schools Rugby football competition be open to all primary school boys provided that recognised weight and age limits are complied with." He asked the teachers to try to come to some amicable arrangement so that they would all be a happy family. The motion was then put and carried. Only the two OSPSSA delegates on the union voted against it, but a number did not vote at all.

Push for new post office

Mr C. Todd, president of the Otago Expansion League, returned to Dunedin on Saturday night from a visit to Wellington. In company with Mr C.W. Rattray he interviewed the Hon W. Downie Stewart with regard to a new post office. Mr Stewart suggested that a deputation should wait on the Prime Minister when he next visits Dunedin, within the next fortnight. Mr Stewart later arranged this with Mr Massey. Mr Todd also saw the railway authorities with reference to the construction of the necessary bridge over the Leith canal as part of the railway straightening and duplication works at Pelichet Bay. — ODT, 16.4.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden