Eponymous ex-German ship here

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Partakers of the divine nature
The fortieth annual conference of the New Zealand Baptist Union and Missionary Society was opened in the Hanover Street Church yesterday.
At 7.30pm the church was crowded for service, at which the president delivered his address. Mr Hinton took as the keynote of his remarks "The Preeminence of the Spiritual." By natural birth they were made partakers of ordinary human nature, and were defined in the Scripture as "Natural." By their new birth, or conversion, they were made partakers of the divine nature and became the dwelling place of the Holy Spirit, or "Spiritual." The ideals of the natural man, however lofty and beautiful, were the outcome of the human, even though influenced by Christian thought and sentiment, while those of the Christian should be the direct result of the operations of the Spirit of God. The essentially active nature of man found many outlets. There were, unfortunately, those whose lives were lived in sin. Others again had enshrined the goddess of Pleasure in their hearts and, with scarce a passing thought as to the needs of others, followed her dictates, hesitating only when the moral borderland was reached. Still others had made wealth their god, and the accumulation of this, either in money or kind, absorbed all their energies, even sacrificing the bodies and souls of others at its shrine. Thank God, the Christian conscience was awakening and demanded the applications of ideals to service.
Tours to Queenstown and Wanaka
The scheme of scene motor tours in the vicinity of Dunedin recently got going by the Otago Taxi Owners’ Association has already met with an encouraging response, which there is every reason to believe will steadily increase as the season advances. It is indeed surprising that some such organised effort to make the unrivalled beauties of this district easily accessible to sightseers was not long ago undertaken. An ambitious and attractive scheme planned out by the association for the coming holiday season is a seven-day motor trip to Queenstown and Pembroke, allowing two full days at Queenstown and viewing almost the whole of the goldfields and Otago Central districts on route. The distance covered will be about 503 miles, for which it is proposed to ask a single fare of 11 pounds 5 shillings. — ODT, 13.10.1922