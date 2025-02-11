Excitement builds for race day

The Dunedin Cup, crafted from 18-carat gold. — Otago Witness, 17.2.1925.

Yesterday morning the Wingatui course presented a more than usually busy atmosphere owing to the overnight arrival of several visiting horses.

Count Cavour is the latest horse to come into favour for the Dunedin Cup, and he has been mentioned in connection with Winkle's Best.

Mountain Lion, who is regarded as a sure starter for the Dunedin Cup, arrived last night, and was accompanied by Kilfane. Red Wink also arrived, and this means that all the horses with engagements in the principal events are now on the scene of action.

There was not a great deal of talk about town yesterday in connection with the Dunedin Cup, but after this morning’s track work it should liven up considerably.

— by ‘Sentinel’

Name for Anzac Ave side street?

At a special meeting of the Otago Harbour Board yesterday afternoon, Mr Moller said that, so far as the highway was concerned, Mr Loudon was deserving of the greatest credit. He had had a great deal to do with the first steps in the decision to form a highway. It was Mr Loudon, in fact, who had originated the idea.

He had thought Mr Loudon’s proposal was a fantastic one, but through sheer persistency he had made it what was to be an accomplished fact. Mr Moller moved: "That in recognition of the work done by Mr Loudon in securing the construction of the highway to Logan Park this board agrees to call one of its streets leading on to the highway ‘Loudon’ street". Mr Campbell seconded the motion, which was landed unanimously.

Minister faces requests

The Hon J.G. Coates (Minister of Railways and Public Works and Postmaster-General), returned to Dunedin by the through express from Invercargill yesterday morning, and from 2.15pm till 4.45 his time was fully occupied in receiving deputations which wished to bring various matters under his notice. A deputation representing shipping interests, carrying firms, customs firms, iron merchants, general merchants and the Chamber of Commerce had a complaint to make in regard to the facilities in the railway yard. There was urgent need for another crane. Mr Coates: "It is evident that Dunedin wants something more than the best railway station in New Zealand. We are anxious to meet modern conditions and to give you the best service possible. I understand that a crane was promised some two years ago, and I shall see that you get it. I shall see how quickly we can get the crane for you."

Mr J.McC. Dickson MP then introduced a deputation representing the part of the Taieri that is not included in the scheme for protective works, therefore left open to flooding. Mr Coates said they had to proceed under the law, which might not be as expeditious as the farmers would like. It seemed pretty clear, however, that the law laid it down that these people should be compensated. He would be very pleased to take the matter up with the Public Works Department and would endeavour to facilitate matters in the direction desired.

The next deputation, introduced by Mr T.K. Sidey MP, consisted of the Expansion League, Otago Motor Club, Waikouaiti County Council and Bruce County Council, to bring under notice the new highways scheme and the straightening of the Port Chalmers line so that the work in connection with the highway to the Exhibition would be facilitated. Mr Coates said he was in close touch with the Highways Board, and recognised the difficulties of local bodies. It was a fact that every local body wanted to get more than it was getting. Mr Coates went on to say that he thought the position in regard to the highway to the Exhibition was dependent on the Harbour Board.

Mr Sidey introduced a deputation consisting of Messrs J.P. Walls (Mayor of Mosgiel) and W.E. McLean, representing the Taieri branch of the Expansion League. The deputation urged that arrangements should be made to run trains from Dunedin to Mosgiel township. It was pointed out that Mosgiel Junction station was not convenient for the residents of the town, who had to fall back on a taxi service to get to their homes. They would like to get a loop line from the north of the Gordon Road crossing to the township.

— ODT, 11.2.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)