Get-together with a few beers

To become part of New Zealand Breweries: James Speight and Co’s City Brewery in Rattray St, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 20.3.1923

As a result of the recent movement for the amalgamation of the brewery firms of the dominion, it is announced that an agreement has been signed and that the prospectus of the new company, to be known as the New Zealand Breweries Ltd, will be issued next week.

The company merges the business of James Speight and Co., W. Strachan and Co. and McGavin and Co. (of Dunedin), the Crown Brewery Co., Ward and Co., and S. Manning and Co. (of Christchurch), J. Staples and Co. (of Wellington), D.J. Barry (of Gisborne) and the Lion Brewery and Hancock and Co. (of Auckland). These firms represent 75 to 80 percent of the total manufacture of beer in the dominion.



Risky trade in old stamps

In the case of letters the stamping is done by machinery and, as all stamps have to be placed in a certain position on the envelope, the chances of any escaping cancellation are about one in a million. With parcels however, it is different. Stamps are put on in all sorts of places and as parcels sometimes present most uneven surfaces the cancelling stamp does not come down with the same effect as it would on a flat surface. And, moreover, the cancelling has to be done by hand. It seems that stamps on parcels are sometimes missed and some lads have hit on the idea of carefully taking them off and selling them. There is also stated to be a demand for stamps that have been very lightly cancelled, the inference being that the cancellation marks can he removed by some means and the stamps used again. One lad said he got as much as 4 shillings worth of these uncancelled or semi-cancelled stamps off parcels in one day and disposed of the lot — innocently, in his case, as he was told they were wanted for purposes of a collection. This dealing with stamps that have been through the post is, of course, quite illegal and persons found trafficking in this way are liable to a heavy penalty.



Wāhine give surnames a miss

A Maori woman upon marriage often continued her maiden name, the reason being to identify her with tribal property interests, and therefore it was quite becoming for a couple with different names to reside together in the same kainga.



Uni has two delineascopes

Two delineascopes of the nature of that which has been installed in the Musselburgh School are in use in the university, and the professors say that they are of much use to them in their work. It was through the good offices of Mr H. Chapman, the registrar of the university, who negotiated for the purchase of the Musselburgh instrument that it was obtained for £60 for the school when it would otherwise have cost £70.



Tight margin in Parliament

Under the three-party system which at present prevails in the dominion there is a possibility of instability. The Government may be faced with a combined attack front and flank by the Official Opposition, led by Mr T.M. Wilford, and the Official Labour Party, led by Mr Holland, who recently has proved himself the abler tactician of the two. In such an attack, if members remain true to their pledges, and are all in the House or paired when the division takes place, the combined Opposition will be defeated by a majority of three. It is a small enough margin for any Government to undertake the work that lies ahead.

— ODT, 12.6.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)