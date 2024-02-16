High Street School marks 60th

High Street School, Dunedin, celebrates its diamond jubilee: a procession up High St to the present site from the original South District School site at 2 William St, also known as Park’s School, after the headmaster John Brown Park. — Otago Witness 26.2.1924 The Park’s and High Street School’s diamond jubilee celebrations were commenced in the Early Settlers’ Hall last night, when Mr J.A. Park (chairman of the Old Boys’ Society) presided over a very large number of ex-pupils and teachers. With him on the platform were Mr E.C. Reynolds (vice-president) and Mr F. Forrester (secretary). Congratulatory messages were received from a number of Wellington ex-pupils and teachers, from the newly-formed Dunedin Club in Auckland, and from the Hon J.B. Gow. The evening took the form of a social reunion, and the hall was prettily decorated for the purpose. Selections were contributed by Ngairoa Jazz Orchestra; song, Miss Phyllis West; recitation, Mr W. Brosnan; song, Mr W.J. Strong; legerdemain,

Mr S. Owen. There was also a period of community singing. Later in the evening dancing was indulged in by the younger people, to the accompaniment of the Gordon Flint Orchestra.

PM kept busy in city

The Prime Minister (the Right Hon W.F. Massey) spent a strenuous morning yesterday in attending to public affairs, no fewer than six deputations engaging his attention. These were from the University Council, Plunket Society, Patients’ and Prisoners’ Aid Society, Otago Hospital Board, St John Ambulance Association and Returned Soldiers’ Association. Mr Massey was the guest of the University Club at luncheon, and in the evening he was tendered a civic welcome in Burns Hall. He will be waited on this morning by a deputation representing the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition Company directors, then he will be the guest of the Commercial Travellers’ and Warehousemen’s Association at the club in Dowling street at midday. On Sunday he will unveil the Park’s and High Street School war memorial. Self-deprecating During the course of his address at the luncheon tendered to him by the Otago University club yesterday, the Mr Massey stated that when he was launching his first campaign he rode 150 miles in one day, and then transacted some business. He mentioned that he had used two horses, but that he would not care to undertake the trip now. A voice: "Think of the horse!" (Laughter.)

Mr Massey: "I was just going to say it would be hard on the poor horse." (Laughter.)

Fish rescue under way

The Acclimatisation Society’s employees have been busy during the past week transferring the young trout in buckets from out of the shallow pools in the Silverstream, near Mosgiel, to the waters of the Mill Creek.

Addressing the root cause

Gentle Aoraki walks

The average number of guests staying at the Hermitage, Mount Cook, during January approximated 60 daily, and the figures so far for February exceed that number. Extended tracks are being made, not for expert climbers, but for those who prefer easy and delightful walks which are not too great a tax upon.

— ODT, 16.2.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden